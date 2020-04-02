Institute of Cost Accountant of India or ICMAI has extended the deadline to apply for the June 2020 CMA examination. Now the candidates can apply to appear for the examination until April 20th, 2020. The application can be processed at the official website, icmai.in.

The extension was necessitate to compensate for candidates who might have not been able to apply because of the lockdown situation to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic threat. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on April 15th.

ICMAI has not yet announced any changes in the June 2020 examination schedule yet. The exam is scheduled to be conducted June 11th to June 18th. The CMA Foundation exam will be conducted from June 11th to June 14th, whereas the Intermediate and Final exam will be conducted from June 11th to June 18th.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, candidates should apply for this from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.