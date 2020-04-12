On day 17 of the #ReadInstead litfest, actor Namit Das reads his favourite passage from Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy.

Play

A Suitable Boy chronicles a mother’s efforts to find a suitor for her young daughter in a newly independent India.

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

#ReadInstead litfest Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any update click here

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.