Video | Actor Namit Das reads a passage from ‘A Suitable Boy’ by Vikram Seth
This reading is a part of the month-long #ReadInstead online litfest organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 17 of the #ReadInstead litfest, actor Namit Das reads his favourite passage from Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy.
A Suitable Boy chronicles a mother’s efforts to find a suitor for her young daughter in a newly independent India.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
#ReadInstead litfest
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.