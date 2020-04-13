Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has announced that all entrance exams for the 2020-21 year have been postponed until any further notice. The new dates for the exams will be announced in the due course, according to the official website.

AP SCHE conducts multiple entrance tests for admission to various professional courses offered by various colleges and institutions like AP EAMCET, AP LAWCET, AP EdCET, AP ECET, AP ICET, AP PGECET, and AP PECET.

The nation has been put under lockdown since March 24th for 21 days and the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow, April 15th. However, many states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Odisha have extended the lockdown for 2 more weeks and centre is yet to decide whether it is extending the national wide lockdown.

Multiple universities and school exams have been postponed indefinitely for now and AP SCHE also has now postponed all its exams. The new schedule is expected to be released in the month of May and candidates are advised to check the official website, sche.ap.gov.in, regularly.

The state of Andhra Pradesh has registered more than 400 cases of COVID-19 and has officially registered a death toll of 7 due to the illness.