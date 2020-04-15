On day 20 of the #ReadInstead online litfest, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian talks to the French economist, Thomas Piketty, about his latest book Capital and Ideology.

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.