Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will decide the dates for all the postponed exams, interviews, and personality tests after the second phase of lockdown is lifted, that is May 3rd. In a notification released today, April 15th, the commission said that the commission reached the decision in a meeting held on April 15th.

With the lockdown in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, UPSC had to postpone a Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests. The Commission also said that it will review dates for Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main)and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations depending up on how the situation evolves.

UPSC has already put a hold on the notification for the 2020 Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, and the NDA I exam has been postponed until further notice.

The notification released by the Commission said that the exams had to be postponed keeping in view “the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms”. The Commission decided that dates for all interviews, Examinations and Recruitment Boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country will be reviewed from time to time.

The Chairman and Members of the Commission, keeping in mind the harm caused to the national economy caused by the pandemic, have decided to forgo 30% of their basic for the next 1 year with effect from April 2020.