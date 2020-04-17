Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the undergraduate and postgraduate exams in the state have been tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June, reports Times of India. All the exams have been postponed due to the lockdown situation to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narayan said on Thursday that the system cannot function without a tentative date and all the vice-chancellors from the state have been asked to decide on the issue within a given time. The government has also suggested doing away with the practical exam this year and to grade students based on cumulative performance.

The Deputy CM also iterated that special instructions have been given to the VCs to ensure the well-being of the migrant students who are currently surviving in hostels amid the pandemic scare.

VCs apart from deciding the date of the exam have to also look if the courses have been completed or if more classes are required before starting the examination, the report adds.

The state has registered a total number of 353 cases of COVID-19 cases with 13 deaths. The overall COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 13,300 marks on Thursday. The lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic was extended until May 3rd on Tuesday.