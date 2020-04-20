Universities across Maharashtra have to wait a bit more for any future examination schedule. The state panel which was designated to submit a schedule in which universities were supposed to conduct UG and PG examinations has said that they are waiting for the UGC recommendations for the same, reports Indian Express.

Meanwhile, University Grants Commission (UGC) for its part has already formed the committee on Friday which will be making suggestions regarding the options that universities have on how to conduct examinations amidst COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, says NDTV. The report will be submitted shortly, adds the report.

The UGC commented on the situation after multiple stakeholders expresses concerns on the future of university exams. The Commission said that it has taken note of the concerns expressed by teachers, students, parents, and institutions to deliberate on the issues related to exams and academic calendar and a committee will submit its report in a very short time.

The state panel formed in Maharashtra had expressed its inability to submit a report on university exams in the sate without taking into account the suggestions provided by UGC. Once the suggestions are received, the state panel will take a decision on college and university exams, reports Indian Express.

The state had formed a six-member committee consisting of vice-chancellors from Mumbai University, SNDT University, Pune University, Kolhapur University, and Director of Higher Education, and Director of Technical Education.

The country has been under complete lockdown since March 23rd which has put the academic calendar in disarray as colleges and schools cannot conduct any examinations. Various universities are mulling conducting the examinations online or extending the academic calendar next year.