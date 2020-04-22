Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the 2016 6th Civil Services final result today, April 22nd, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round of the 6th Civil Services from the state can check the result at the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

The 6th Jharkhand State Administrative Services was conducted to fill 326 vacancies and a total number of 325 candidates have been selected for the final appointment. A total number of 86 candidates are for general category, 34 from ST, 15 from SC and 8 from backward class category.

Here is the direct link to check the JPSC 6th Civil Services result.

The interview round for the 2016 version of the Civil Services was conducted from February 24th to March 6th, 2020 after which the final result has now been declared. The final scores can be accessed from April 27th from the official website.

How to check JPSC 6th Civil Services result:

Visit the JPSC official website. Click on the link to check the 6th Civil Services result. A PDF document will open with the list of selected candidates.

Candidates are requested to check the result through their mobile phones or personal computers and to avoid venturing out to use public computers. If going to a cybercafe or using a public computer is essential, then care must be taken to put on a mask, to santise the computer before and after its use, and to maintain physical distancing as much as possible as for precautions against COVID-19.