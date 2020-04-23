Union Human Resource Department Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal released an alternative academic calendar for the classes 5th to 8th today, reports Times of India. The alternative academic calendar for the upper primary class will help students engage during their stay at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The minister said that the alternative academic calendar was developed in consultation with the NCERT under the guidance of MHRD. This is the second such calendar released after the ministry released an alternative calendar for lower primary class on April 16th, the report adds. The calendar for class 9th to 12th will be released soon.

The minister said that the calendar will help guide teachers to impart education in a fun-filled and an interesting manner with the use of technology. The tool can also be used by parents and teachers even at home.

Even in cases of no internet facility, education can be impart via Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tools with less internet requirement. Use of voice calls and SMS has also been taken are of for teaching without the use of internet.

The minister in his statement said that the calendar has weekly plans of interesting and challenging activities covering all the themes and chapters from the textbook for various classes.