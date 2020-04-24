Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the 2019 CEPTAM A&A Tier I Computer-Based Test result on April 23rd, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the Tier I round of the recruitment can check the result at the official website, drdo.gov.in.

The candidates who have been declared as successful in the exam are now eligible to appear for the Tier II round of the recruitment. The Tier II round involves Trade/Skill/PhysicalFitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable. The exact details will be released at the official website in the future.

Here are the direct links to check the result for 2019 DRDO CEPTAM A&A Tier I exam:

0301 - Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing)

0401 - Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

0402 - Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

0501 - Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing)

0502 - Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing)

0601 - Security Assistant ‘A’

0701 - Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III)

0801 - Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook

0901 - Vehicle Operator ‘A’

1001 - Fire Engine Driver ‘A’

1101 - Fireman

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 224 Admin & Allied(A&A) Cadre at DRDO. The application process for the recruitment drive was conducted in the month of October 2019. The Tier I exam was conducted from November 17th to November 23rd and now the result has been declared.