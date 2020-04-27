University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to issue guidelines to colleges and universities regarding the future course of action next week, according to The Times of India. The Commission had formed two panels regarding the same and the panels have submitted their reports on April 24th.

The first panel was formed to give recommendations regarding the 2020-20 academic calendar and guidelines regarding university and college exams which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The seven-member panel headed by Haryana Central University vice-chancellor RC Kuhad recommended that the new academic calendar can be initiated in the month of September. The panel also proposed that all the exams which have been delayed should be held in the month of July.

The second panel headed by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU was asked to look into how colleges and universities can conduct and promote online classes and issues surrounding it. The report for the same has also been submitted.

UGC will meet to discuss the recommendations issued in these reports and decision will be made regarding the same and guidelines will be formulated. The TOI report said that UGC will issue guidelines and advisories next week regarding the measures to be taken for the current and next academic sessions.

Several universities across the country including prominent ones like JNU, Delhi University, Mumbai University are waiting for the UGC guidelines to chalk out their future plans. The exams of all the universities have been put on hold due to the lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 situation and there prevails a sense of confusion regarding the exams and academic session among students and faculty.