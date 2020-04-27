Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has decided to postpone the Rajasthan 2020 PTET examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course or BA B.Ed/BSC B.Ed 4-year integrated course offered across the state of Rajasthan which was scheduled to be conducted May 10th, 2020.

The notification for the postponement said that the unpredictable situation surrounding the pandemic and the lockdown prevailing to combat its spread has led to the postponement of the exam.

The new dates will be released at the official website, ptetdcb2020.org, once the situation is clear. The candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Here is the direct link to check the PTET 2020 postponement notification.

The notification said that around 4.81 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the entrance exams of which 3.27 lakh have applied for the B.Ed exam and 1.53 lakh for the integrated 4-year course.

The state of Rajasthan has registered more than 2,200 COVID-19 patients with a death toll of 46. The total COVID-19 cases crossed the 27,700 mark on Sunday with a death toll cross 800 mark.