Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 exam has been postponed and will now be conducted after May 24th. The application deadline has also been extended and candidates can apply for the exam until May 5th, 2020 at the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The decision to postpone the exam was taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in the country. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 16th to May 25th, 2020 according to the original schedule.

The exact new dates for the BITSAT 2020 exam will be announced at the official website and candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for further details.

BITS Pilani is a deemed university offering offering degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute has three campuses across India and one in Dubai.

BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.