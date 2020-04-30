The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will finalise a date for the Bengal Board 10th examination results declaration after lockdown is lifted and normalcy returns in the state. According to NDTV, the information was given by the state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Mr Chatterjee said the evaluation process for the exam answer papers is being conducted at a fast pace, said the report. He added that once the assessment is completed, the rest of the process will not take much time after the situation gets back to normal.

He also said that for Higher Secondary exams, the remaining two papers will be held after June 10. West Bengal has two different boards - the WBBSE for 9th and 10th; and the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) for 11th and 12th. The minister said that conducting the pending exams for class 12 is WBCHSE’s priority.

With regards to the academic calendar of universities and colleges, Mr Chatterjee said that the calendar of different state universities and affiliated colleges will be decided by the individual universities after consulting with the higher education department.

Meanwhile, UGC has released the academic calendar and exam guidelines. These are only suggestive in nature as the universities can decide when and how to conduct the exams and classes as per the infrastructure available to them, while also ensuring that all students are treated fairly. Higher education institutions will take these recommendations into account while formulating their future action plan.