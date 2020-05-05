The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has declared the result of the Pre-University (PU) 1 examination today, May 5th, 2020. Candidates can check the result at the official SuVidya website, bspucpa.com.

It was reported on Monday that the department will be declaring the result today. As reported earlier, the evaluation process has been completed and now the result will be coming out now. The colleges will not be displaying the results this year. Instead, students will get to see the result directly and now the result has been declared.

Here is the direct link to check the Karnatak PUC 1 result.

PUC 1 and PUC 2 are equivalent to class 11th and class 12th, respectively, in the state which the students have to clear before seeking admissions in universities.

How to check Karnataka PUC 1 result:

Visit the SuVidya official result website. Enter the Register Number and Date of Birth and submit. The result will be displayed.

The state was earlier set to announce the result on March 27th. However, due to the lockdown situation imposed throughout the country due to the COVID-19 situation, the result date had to be postponed.

The state has reported 651 COVID-19 cases with a total number of 27 deaths and 321 recoveries. The all-India figure crosses the 42,000 mark on Monday with more than 1500.