Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced today, May 6th, that the examination for the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two for the remaining subjects will be conducted from May 21st to May 29th, 2020, according to Times of India.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that the evaluation work for the exams already conducted for these classes will begin from May 13th, the report added.

The Kerala government had to postpone all the examinations for SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two due to COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Kerala was one of the first states to see a spurt in the COVID-19 cases; however, the number of cases plateaued relatively early. The total number of cases in the state crossed 500 on Tuesday with 4 deaths.