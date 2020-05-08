The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has finally addressed the concerns of the final year students regarding the rumour that exams would be conducted post-lockdown without completion of the course.

The University said that the contact days for classes will be conducted and the exam will be conducted after a 9-day gap so as to give time to students to prepare, according to The Hindu.

In a virtual meeting, the panel decided to reserve 20 contact days and 9 reserve days before the exams are started for the final year students. For remaining students, 30 contact days will be scheduled and 9 reserved days before the exam, the report added.

The university is responsible for all the technological and engineering colleges throughout the state of Kerala. It had managed to conduct 42 contact days of class before the lockdown was imposed whereas the institutions are supposed to finish 73 contact days in an academic calendar.

The report also says that the panel has devised a few ways to compensate for the lost time with extended hours and also conducting classes during the weekends. Moreover, the colleges will only reopen after the guidelines from the government and lifting of the lockdown.

The uncertainty around students under NRI and PIO quota who have left the state or country still remains, adds the report.