Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the link to apply for the scrutiny of 12th board exam papers from today, May 8th, 2020. All the students who are wishing to apply for scrutiny of their papers can do so at the official website, bihaboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from applying for scrutiny, students can also apply to receive a copy of their answer and OMR sheet for the 12th board exam. There is a separate link activated to apply for the same.

Here are the direct links for above-mentioned activities:

The scrutiny of each paper will attract an amount of Rs. 70. Students who think their marks are less than what they had expected in one or more subjects can take advantage of this facility to get the papers scrutinised.

Bihar Board had declared the 12th exam result amidst the lockdown on March 24th, 2020. The students had scored a pass percentage of 80.44% this year which is a slight improvement compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 79.7%. The result for all the streams, that is Arts. Commerce, Science, and Vocational were released on the same day.