Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has declared the result for the examination for the recruitment of 2020 Scientists/Engineers today, May 11th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, isro.gov.in.

The result for all the four categories have been declared. i.e. Electronics, Electronic-SCL, Computer Science, and Mechanical Engineering at the official website. The successful candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Here are the direct links to check the result:

The individual marks for all the candidates will be uploaded soon at the official website which can be accessed under the Career portal by clicking on the ‘Application Status Link’. Details of the interview round will also be uploaded in the near future on the official website.