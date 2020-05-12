Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) most likely will be conducting the SSC or class 10th examination in the month of July, informs Indianexpress.com. The information was revealed to the portal by AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The minister also said that the final schedule will be decided after taking note of the lockdown restrictions. The minister also added that the number of exam centres will be increased to accommodate the physical distancing norms as a COVID-19 precautions. The students will be sitting at least 1 metre from each other.

Regarding the issuance of admit card, the minister said that the students have an option to appear with their old admit card or newly issued admit cards based on the modified scheculed.

Initially, the exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 23rd which was postponed for March 31st due to the COVID-19 situation. With the lockdown in place since March 24th, the exam was put on hold until the lockdown is lifted. More than 6.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam this year.