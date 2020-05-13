Kerala University will begin conducting the final semester examinations from degree courses from May 21, reports NDTV. An official statement from the Thiruvananthapuram-based university revealed the final semester exam dates for degree and LLB students on Tuesday.

The University’s School of Distance Education (SDE) exams for fifth and sixth-semester degree students will begin from May 28th whereas the 10th semester and 5th-semester exams of five-year LLB students will be held from June 8 and June 16, respectively. The university also said that the sixth-semester exams of three-year LLB students will begin from June 9, reports NDTV.

A detailed timetable for all the exams will be issued within the next few days at the official website of university.

The statement issued by the university added more sub-examination centre will be set up for students so that hardship due to travelling can be decreased. Arrangements for opting for the sub-centres will be made by the university.

The university had to postpone the semester exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The students are suggested to keep a tab on the official university website for latest updates.