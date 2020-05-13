Kerala University final semester exam scheduled to start from May 21st
University’s School of Distance Education (SDE) exams for fifth and sixth semester students will begin from May 28.
Kerala University will begin conducting the final semester examinations from degree courses from May 21, reports NDTV. An official statement from the Thiruvananthapuram-based university revealed the final semester exam dates for degree and LLB students on Tuesday.
The University’s School of Distance Education (SDE) exams for fifth and sixth-semester degree students will begin from May 28th whereas the 10th semester and 5th-semester exams of five-year LLB students will be held from June 8 and June 16, respectively. The university also said that the sixth-semester exams of three-year LLB students will begin from June 9, reports NDTV.
A detailed timetable for all the exams will be issued within the next few days at the official website of university.
The statement issued by the university added more sub-examination centre will be set up for students so that hardship due to travelling can be decreased. Arrangements for opting for the sub-centres will be made by the university.
The university had to postpone the semester exams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The students are suggested to keep a tab on the official university website for latest updates.