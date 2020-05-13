Reliance Jio recently launched Work from Home plans targeting customers who might have been consuming more data while working from home amidst the lockdown.

The Work from Home plans will be an add-on to the existing annual, quarterly, or monthly plans that the customers have opted for. The extra data under the plan will kick in when the customer runs out of their daily data limit.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more professionals have been working from home and thus the demand for a reliable and high-speed 4G network has seen a growth. Moreover, with many people staying at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the consumption of video streaming websites has also witnessed an increase.

The plan starts at Rs. 151 for an additional 30 GB unlimited data. The utilisation of the extra 30 GB under this plan will kick in once the customer has utilised the data under the regular monthly, quarterly, or annual plan. The data under the Work from Home plan will remain valid until the existing regular plan expires.

Moreover, customers can also opt in for a combo plan of extra data and calls to non-Jio numbers under 4G Data Voucher plan. This plan starts at Rs. 11 for an additional 800 MB data and calls worth 75 minutes to non-Jio numbers.

Here is the list of various Jio Work-from-Home packs:

Jio Work from Home Plans Plan Amount Data Validity Rs. 251 50 GB unlimited Existing Plan Rs. 201 40 GB unlimited Existing Plan Rs. 151 30 GB unlimited Existing Plan Rs. 101 12 GB unlimited + 1000 min Jio to non-Jio calls Existing Plan Rs. 51 6 GB unlimited + 500 min Jio to non-Jio calls Existing Plan Rs. 21 2 GB unlimited + 200 min Jio to non-Jio calls Existing Plan Rs. 11 800 MB unlimited + 75 min Jio to non-Jio calls Existing Plan

Here is the direct link to buy Jio Work from Home plans.