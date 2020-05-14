Telangana State Intermediate examination has been scheduled to be conducted on June 3rd, 2020. In a notice released by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the schedule was released, according to Indianexpress.com.

The board also said that no new hall ticket for the exam will be issued and students can use the old hall ticket and should reach the same allocated centre. The exam will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The board was supposed to conduct the Intermediate exam in the month of March but the subject of Geography and Language were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed throughout the country. The exam will now be conducted in the month of June.

The report also added that the Board has begun the evaluation process for the intermediate examination from May 13th. More than 9000 evaluators have been allocated the task for evaluation on the first day. The result for the intermediate exam is expected to be declared around mid-June.