Board of Technical Education, Kerala, has decided to conduct the diploma examinations in the month of June. The registration process to appear for the exam has begun and students need to apply on or before May 22, according to NDTV.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of April; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the exam was postponed.

The board has begun the registration process and will allow students to change the centre to the polytechnic college near the current residence. The board also has decided to defer the payment of examination fee for a later date.

NDTV reports the board said that students who have already submitted the application before March 12 will be allowed to edit the application to confirm the the centre.

The BTE Kerala had released the exam notification on March 6th and had started the registration process. However, due to the pandemic situation, the registration process was put on hold.