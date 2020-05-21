Bombay High Court has allowed the conduct the 10th and 12th board examination during the nationwide lockdown. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from today, May 21, to June 6th.

The court permitted the conduct of the exam after the Union Home Ministry gave permission to the state to conduct the examination on writing, reports Times of India.

The report adds that around 11,000 students will appear for the SSC examination scheduled to begin from May 21 and several thousand for the remaining HSSC examination.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March-April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the disruption in the exam occurred. The new exam schedule was released on May 7 at Goa board’s official website.

The government has made several provisions to maintain physical distancing during the exam with only 12 students allowed in a classroom and proper santising of the facility, reports TOI.

Moreover, the government argued that all 40 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state is imported and there is no community transmission happening, which makes it safe to conduct the exam during the lockdown.

Here is the direct link to check the Goa board exam timetable.