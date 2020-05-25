Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will conduct the 2020 SSC examination for the remaining subjects from June 8 and the exam will go on until July 5, according to Times of India. The timetable for the exam was released on Friday and a two-day gap, as recommended by the Telangana High Court, has been given between each exam.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March. However, after two subjects were concluded, the exams had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown to combat. Now a new schedule for the exam has been released as details below:

Date Time Subject June 8 9.30 am to 12.15 pm English Paper-I June 11 9.30 am to 12.15 pm English Paper-II June 14 9.30 am to 12.15 pm Mathematics Paper-I June 17 9.30 am to 12.15 pm Mathematics Paper-II June 20 9.30 am to 12.15 pm General Science Paper-I June 23 9.30 am to 12.15 pm General Science Paper-II June 26 9.30 am to 12.15 pm Social Studies Paper-I June 29 9.30 am to 12.15 pm Social Studies Paper-II July 2 9.30 am to 12.45 pm OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit and Arabic) July 5 9.30 am to 12.45 pm OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabci) July 5 9.30 am to 11.30 am SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

The parents have been requested to not send their children for the exam if they are sick. All students must cover their face and nose during the examination and must maintain the physical distancing norms at the exam centre.

The state has already decided to not conduct any examination for classes i to 9 and all the students will be promoted to the next class. The decision was informed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao earlier in the month.