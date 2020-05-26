MAHACET has reopened the application process for the MHT-CET 2020 exams. Now that the exam has been rescheduled for July and August, the Common Entrance Test Cell is giving candidates another opportunity to appear for the exam. All the application process will be held at the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The application process for the MHT-CET 2020 waas conducted in the month of January to March and the exam was scheduled to be conducted in April. The exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown throughout the country. The last day to apply for the exam now is June 1, 2020.

The notification for the reopening of the application process can be accessed in this link.

The new application process is open for candidates who have not applied for the exam or for those who have partially or fully finished the application process but could not pay the application fees.

Earlier, the MAHACET had informed that the exams will be conducted in the month of July and August. The exams will be conducted on 4th, 6th, 7th,8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 3rd, 4th & 5th August 2020. The detailed timetable will be issued in mid-June.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in more than 300 institutes across the state. The exams were to be conducted in the month of April, spread over 4 days, i.e. April 13th, April 17th, April 20th, and April 23rd.