Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday that the students who are slated to give the CBSE board examination in the month of July can appear in the district they are residing currently. All the students who have moved to a different area due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown do no need to travel to give the CBSE exam.

The minister tweeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of children have traveled back to their home state. In this situation, keeping in mind all the students who might face trouble participating in the exam, CBSE has decided that such students can give the exam in their home district.

The announcement comes after an earlier announcement in which CBSE had allowed students to appear from their own schools. Breaking the tradition of students appearing for the exam from a different school, students do not need to travel far to appear for the exam from a different centre.

The CBSE will conduct the pending 10th and 12th board exams between July 1st to July 15th for a total number of 29 subjects. CBSE had earlier informed that not all the remaining 41 subjects will be conducted and only 29 most important subjects will be held. Of these, 23 are Class 12 subjects, and exams for six Class 10 subjects will be held only in North East Delhi. In the rest of India, no further exams will be held for Class 10.