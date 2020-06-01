Railways to start 200 train from today; booking under Tatkal and 4-month advance booking restored
The trains till now could be booked 30 days in advanced but now the usual 120-day advance booking has begun.
Indian Railways in a bid for graded restoration will begin 200 new services from today. The new services are in addition to 30 Rajdhani services being provided since May 12 connecting New Delhi to various destinations across India.
IRCTC has also restored the Tatkal bookings for all these trains, reports LiveMint.com. Passengers can also book tickets for these trains 120 days, the report adds. Earlier, these special trains could only be booked 30 days in advance.
Apart from these changes, the Railways has also started accepting parcel and luggage in these 230 passenger trains, All these changes came into effect from 8.00 am on May 31, 2020.
The latest round of special trains is part of Indian Railways’ efforts toward graded restoration of train services. The railways will continue the Shramik Trains in big numbers to help move migrants.
Indian Railways informed that more than 1.5 lakh passengers have booked in the trains slated to start from today, reports Times of India. The trains starting today include Express, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Garit Rath trains.
Passengers need to take care of these special instructions: