National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) date sheet for the 10th and 12th examination has been released. The date sheet was released by the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday via a tweet.

The exams for both the classes will begin on July 17. The exam for the Senior Secondary will go on until August 13, whereas exam for Secondary class will go on until August 11th.

📢Announcement

The Datesheets for Class X and Class XII examinations by @niostwit have now been released.



All the best students!#StaySafe #StudyWell pic.twitter.com/VE99tWwDPu — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 31, 2020

Some replies for the official tweet have pointed out that the examination is clashing with JEE Main exam dates. JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23.

The detailed date sheet is as follows:

The exam schedule is also expected to available on the NIOS official website, nios.ac.in, soon. The details regarding admit card and exam centres will also be released on the official website soon.