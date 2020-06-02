Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released schedule for the examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The exams will be conducted in the months of August, September and October 2020.

SSC was scheduled to conduct a meeting on June 1 in which the decision regarding the exam was taken and released on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The notification said, “schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The detailed schedule is as follows:

SSC Exam Schedule Exam Date Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019(Tier-I)– for the left over candidates 17.08.2020-21.08.2020

24.08.2020-27.08.2020 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019 01.09.2020-04.09.2020 Selection Post Examination 2020-Phase VIII 07.09.2020-09.09.2020 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 10.09.2020-12.09.2020 Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper-I)-2020 29.09.2020-01.10.2020

05.10.2020 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination(Paper-I)-2020 06.10.2020 Combined Graduate Level Examination(Tier-II)-2019 14.10.2020-17.10.2020

SSC had to postpone all its exams scheduled in the month of March, April, and May due to the lockdown imposed throughout the country due ot the COVID-19 pandemic. SSC has advised candidates to visit their official website frequently to get latest updates regarding the exam schedule.

The official SSC notification regarding the schedule can be accessed in this link.