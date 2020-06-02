SSC releases schedule for pending exams; to be conducted from August to October 2020
The schedule has been created based on the current guidelines issued by the government and is subject to change based on the COVID-19 situation.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released schedule for the examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The exams will be conducted in the months of August, September and October 2020.
SSC was scheduled to conduct a meeting on June 1 in which the decision regarding the exam was taken and released on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The notification said, “schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The detailed schedule is as follows:
SSC Exam Schedule
|Exam
|Date
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019(Tier-I)– for the left over candidates
| 17.08.2020-21.08.2020
24.08.2020-27.08.2020
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019
|01.09.2020-04.09.2020
|Selection Post Examination 2020-Phase VIII
|07.09.2020-09.09.2020
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019
|10.09.2020-12.09.2020
|Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper-I)-2020
| 29.09.2020-01.10.2020
05.10.2020
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination(Paper-I)-2020
|06.10.2020
|Combined Graduate Level Examination(Tier-II)-2019
|14.10.2020-17.10.2020
SSC had to postpone all its exams scheduled in the month of March, April, and May due to the lockdown imposed throughout the country due ot the COVID-19 pandemic. SSC has advised candidates to visit their official website frequently to get latest updates regarding the exam schedule.
The official SSC notification regarding the schedule can be accessed in this link.