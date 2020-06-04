Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the 8th class result today at around 2.00 pm, reports Times of India. Once the result is declared, it will be available for students to check at the official website, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand,gov.in.

The Council had declared the 9th class result earlier in the week and at that time it was informed that the 8th class result will be available in next few days. The report has confirmed that the result is coming out today.

Students are suggested to check the result from their personal phone or computer device. However, if accessing the result has to be done via public computer or cybercaefes, proper COVID-19 precautions must be taken like wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing, and sanitising the device before and after use.

It should be noted that JAC officials have not given any official update regarding the 8th class result. Students should check the official websites for further updates regarding the result.

How to check JAC 8th result: