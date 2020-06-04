West Bengal government has released a set of guidelines to begin the relaxation process out of the COVID-19 lockdown. The first phase of Unlock 1.0 will see a partial restoration of public transportation of government buses, taxis, ferries, auto rickshaws from June 1. The second phase will see the opening of malls, salons, and religious places.

Hindustan Times reports that the government had already divided the red zones into three sections - affected zone, buffer zone, and clean zone. The buffer zone and clean zone will witness the relaxation in the lockdown guidelines; however, the affected zones will still be treated as containment zones with only essential services allowed.

The report adds that government-run buses have resumed services since June 1; however, the buses should not exceed the seating capacity at any point. Taxis and auto-rickshaws cannot ferry more than two passengers. All the passengers in buses, taxis, and rickshaws should be wearing a mask.

West Bengal Unlock 1.0: What’s allowed from June 1

Buses can run but the number of passengers cannot go beyond the seating capacity and usage of mask is essential.

Taxis and rickshaws with no more than two passengers.

Religious places with no more than 10 people in the premises at a time.

Medium, small and micro industries and construction activities can resume with 100 per cent manpower.

West Bengal Unlock 1.0: What’s allowed from June 8

Government offices will start functioning with 70% workforce.

Restaurants, hotels and shopping malls can open until 9.00 pm.

Markets will be allowed to open until 9.00 pm.



Salons and beauty parlous can open with staff wearing masks and gloves while working.



Private offices can start function but work from home should be encouraged.



West Bengal Unlock 1.0: What will remain closed: