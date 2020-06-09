Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct a special examination for class 12th board exam for students who could not sit for the exam due to the COVID-19 disease or related issues. The information was relayed by MPBSE Division Officer, Deven Sonwani, to Times of India.

MP Board is all set to conduct the 12th class examination from today until June 16. The exams have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The board has already cancelled the 10th board exams this year for the remaining subjects and the promotion of students will be done based on subjects already conducted.

TOI reports that students who could not sit in the exam due to COVID-19 issues must provide a discharge certificate or quarantine certificate of themselves or their family members to be eligible to sit in the special exams.

The state government has made various provisions to make sure that students are not infected with the COVID-19 disease during the exam with proper physical distancing protocols and thermal scanning before entrance. Special buses are being ferried to bring students from the containment zone, reports TOI.

All the exam centres have been sanitised by IMC. Physical distancing will be maintained at the exam centre and on the buses and all the students will have to wear a mask.