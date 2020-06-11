Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Statistical Services (ISS) 2020 notification on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can access the notification on the official website and apply for the same on the application website, upsconline.nic.in.

The application process will go on until June 30 (1800 hrs) and the competitive examination is set to be conducted on October 16, 2020. The exam will be held 19 centres spread throughout the country, details of which are available on the notification.

The examination is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies. The candidate must not be above 30 years old with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must hold a bachelor degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC ISS 2020 notification.

How to apply for UPSC ISS 2020 exam:

Log in to UPSC Online Application website. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ on the relevant post one wants to apply. Process the application and submit it. For future reference, take a print out of the submitted application.

Interested candidates are requested to go through the official notifiation for more details on reservation policy, exam pattern, exam syllabus, eligibility, qualification, application process among other details.