Rajasthan Home Guard has begun the application process for the recruitment of Home Guard Volunteer from Wednesday, June 10. All the interested candidates can apply for the Home Guard recruitment process on the official Rajasthan SSO website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment is being done to fill 2500 vacancies as Home Guard Volunteers in various companies of various District Training Centers / Sub Centers and Border Battalions of Rajasthan Home Guard.

The candidates must be 8th class to be eligible to apply and the maximum age limit to apply is 35 years with relaxation in the limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is the direct link to access the official Home Guard Volunteer recruitment notification.

The selection process will involve first a written exam after which the candidates will have to go through a physical and medical test and document verification.

The candidates must first register, if not already registered, on the SSO website and generate and User Name and Password before proceeding with the application process.

Candidates are also advised to go through the official notification before applying for more information on application process, eligibility, qualification, breakdown of vacancy, reservation policy, selection process among others.

The notification was released in the month of March but the application process for same was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.