The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has once again postponed the UGET 2020 examination, according to a report by Times of India. The official COMEDK website has not updated the information.

The report states that the Consortium has postponed the exam which was scheduled to be conducted on June 27 at the request of the students. The report states that the students had expressed shock and despair at the decision to conduct the exam amidst rising COVID-19 cases and had pushed the hashtag #PostponeCOMEDK on Twitter on Wednesday.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on May 10 which was postponed to June 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The new dates are expected to be revealed in the near future on the official website.

S Kumar, Executive Secretary of COMEDK, said to TOI that a decision that will benefit all the stakeholders will be taken shortly. He said that the consortium is aware of the travel and other difficulties that the students will face during the pandemic. He also said that physical distancing protocol will be maintained during the exam.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises the single-window counselling process. Last year the exam was conducted in the online mode at 291 centres in 137 cities across the country.

COMEDK was established in 2004-2005 and has 16 medical, 24 dental and around 190 engineering colleges under its banner in the state of Karnataka. The UGET exam is conducted to select students for COMEDK-member engineering colleges.