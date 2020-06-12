Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a recruitment notifications for various positions and start the application process for the same. There are a total number of 29 vacancies for 11 positions and the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is June 30, 2020 on the official website, ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill roles of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, Linux and Windows Analyst Programmer, IT Administrator, and Programming Assistant.

All the positions have different qualification and eligibility criteria and candidates are suggested to go through the recruitment notification for the information.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 recruitment notification.

The selection process for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will involve Group Exercises, Presentation Exercise and Interview. For Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, the process will include Online Exam, Item Writing Exercise, and Technical Group Exercises and Interview.

For Hindi Officer, the selection process will have Online Exam, Skill test, Item Writing Exercise and Interview. Candidates who have applied for Analyst Programmer -Windows and Analyst Programmer- Linux, and IT Administrator and Programming Assistant will have to go through Online Exam, Skill Test, and Interview.

Here is the direct link to apply for these positions.

Candidates have to go through the registration process on the website before proceeding with application. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying for these positions.