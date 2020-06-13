Telangana government has decided to postpone the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University semester examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, according to the Times of India. A decision regarding the university examination amidst COVID-19 pandemic will be taken by the government next week.

The university was scheduled to conduct various final semester examination for all its courses from June 20, but a lot of students had expressed concerns regarding conducting the exams and putting the life of students in danger. Thus, the university directed all the colleges to not conduct the exams for now, adds the report.

The notification said, “The decision on the semester examinations of final year as well as other year students of UG and PG courses of all autonomous, constituent, and affiliated colleges of JNTUH, shall be taken by the state government. Until such time, no institute should conduct any examination including mid-term examinations.

A review meeting is scheduled to be conducted next week to decide on the future course of action regarding the university exam, reports TOI. Papi Reddy, Chairman of Council of Higher Education said that state will conduct the final year examination but not in the month of June considering that many students are currently not residing in the state, adds the report.

Dr. Tamilsai Soundararajan, Governor of the state, interacted with registrars of various universities and said that students’ well-being will be the top priority and the governor is in touch with TS Higher Education Department to discuss the issue.