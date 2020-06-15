Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the 12th or HSC class Arts and Commerce stream results today, June 15. All the students who had appeared for the exam for these streams can check the result on the official GSEB website, gseb.org.

Students scored a pass percentage of 76.29% for the overall HSC examination this year which is a 3 percentage points more compared to 2019. In 2019, the pass percentage was 73.27%. A total number of 3.71 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Girls performed better than boys in the HSC examination with a pass percentage of 82.2%. Boys managed to score a pass percentage of 70.97%. Patan district topped the list of districts with 86.67% students passing the exam. Junagad was placed last with 58.26% students clearing the exam.

Here is the direct link to check GSEB HSC result.

The result for Science stream was declared on May 17 and last week GSEB had declared SSC result on the official website. Now, the result for the Arts and Science stream has also been released.

How to check GSEB HSC result: