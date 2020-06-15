The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the Secondary School Examination or 10th class result for the Summer Zone Jammu Division today, June 15.

All the students from the Jammu division who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the JKOBSE 10th 2020 Summer Zone result.

JKBOSE is divided into four divisions, Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh and exams and results are conducted and released separately.

How to check JKBOSE 10th result: