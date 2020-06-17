Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the updated result for BE/BTech 1st to 8th semester examination for all regions. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, results.vtu.ac.in.

Two separate links are available for students to check the update results; one for 1st to 6th semester for all regions and another for 7th and 8th semesters. It should be noted that the website only works with Chrome or Internet Explorer/Edge browsers.

VTU had conducted the BE and BTech exams for all semesters in the month of January and February and the results have been declared now. All the students who are not satisfied with the marks given can apply for revaluation, details of which will be released soon.

How to check VTU BE/BTech result: