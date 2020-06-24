Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a recruitment notification for Woman Constables belonging to ST category and the application process for the same has begun from today, June 24, 2020. All the interested candidates can check the official notification and apply on the website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies for women constables for Bihar Police for Swabhiman Batallion. The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process is July 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for candidates who belong to the Scheduled Tribes only. All candidates must have at least finished the matriculation exam to be eligible to apply. The candidates must be at least 18 year old and not more than 30 years to be eligible to apply.

All candidates must go through two levels of recruitment process, OMR-based written exam and Physical Efficiency Test or PET. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details regarding the selection process and othere details.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC 20202 Women Constable recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to apply for the CSBC Women Constable recruitment.