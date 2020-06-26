CBSE informed on Thursday that it has decided to cancel the examination scheduled to be conducted in July. CISCE which conducts ICSE and ISC exams has decided to follow the suit. CBSE also has postponed the CTET 2020 exam scheduled for July 5.

Now, the focus shifts on whether the government will conduct or postpone the JEE Main (April) 2020 and NEET UG 2020 examination which are also scheduled to be conducted in July.

The COVID-19 situation has led to the postponement of various exams including school, university and college exams, entrance exams, government recruitment exams, and various competitive exams.

According to various reports, it was expected that the HRD Ministry will give an update on various competitive exams scheduled for July along with the CBSE exams. It can be expected that an update will be announced soon for the exams.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is the body that is responsible to conduct the JEE Main and NEET UG exam. NTA officials had previously stated that due to the nature of these exams, it will be difficult for the agency to cancel them. NDTV had earlier reported through sources that NEET UG and JEE Main exams might be postponed.

JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to engineering colleges affiliated with centre including IIT and NIT. The exam is conducted twice in a year, once in January and once in April. The April exam was postponed for July and is now scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23.

NEET UG 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to medical and dental colleges throughout the country. This year even AIIMS and JIPMER are conducting their admissions through NEET UG. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26.

With regard to the COVID-19 situation, India recorded the highest one-day surge in cases on Thursday with more than 17 thousand cases. The death toll recorded also crossed the 15 thousand mark on Thursday.