Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the admit card for the semester examination on Thursday, June 25. All the students who are registered to appear for the DU SOL exam can download the admit card from the official website, sol.du.ac.in.

The release of the admit card confirms that the the university is going ahead and conducting the exam and not cancelling it due to the COVID-19 crisis. This year students will appear for an open book exam. The evaluation will be done based on the exam and internal assignments.

Here is the direct link to download the DU SOL admit card.

The UG exams for SOL will be conducted from July 1 to July 18, whereas the PG exam will also begin on July 1 and end on July 27, reports Times of India.

How to download DU SOL admit card: