Indian Railways has reportedly cancelled all regular trains until August 12th, Multiple reports suggest that the Railways has taken the decision due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

All the special trains and regular trains which have been operational since June 1 will continue to operate. The tickets that have been booked for these regular trains will be cancelled and the amount will be fully refunded.

It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020: Railway Board pic.twitter.com/Pt1EIreC5y — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Railways has been running 15 special trains connecting various cities with Delhi since May 12 and 200 special/regular trains connecting various destinations across the country since June 1. Apart from these trains, Shramik Express are operational to ferry migrant workers who are stuck due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Deccan Chronicle, though, reports that Indian Railways released a statement which said, “There is no blanket order ruling out running of more trains till August 12.” The statement said that all the special trains will continue to run.

Clarification: Earlier version of the article had suggested that Railways has not decided to cancel the regular trains until August 12. The report has been changed to reflect the updated information.