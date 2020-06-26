Indian Railways has clarified that it has not taken any decision on cancellation of regular trains. Multiple reports had suggested that the Railways has decided to cancel all regular trains until August 12 due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Deccan Chronicle reports that Indian Railways released a statement which said, “There is no blanket order ruling out running of more trains till August 12.” The statement said that all the special trains will continue to run.

With regard to running more trains, the statement said that the Railways will inform and bookings will be done after a decision is taken on the matter. Currently, the Railways has not finalised any decision on stopping existing trains or running more trains.

Multiple outlets had reported citing unnamed sources that all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12. The reports had said that the decision was taken due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Railways has been running 15 special trains connecting various cities with Delhi since May 12 and 200 special/regular trains connecting various destinations across the country since June 1. Apart from these trains, Shramik Express are operational to ferry migrant workers who are stuck due to the COVID-19 lockdown.