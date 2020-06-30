All school, colleges, and other educational institutions including coaching and training centres will remain closed for the students for the whole month of July, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, reports NDTV.

The guidelines were issued on Tuesday as part of COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 guidelines after consultation with various states and union territories, reports NDTV. The guidelines will come into effect from July 1.

All educational institutions have been recommended to follow online and distance education methodology for learning activities. The schools and other educational institutes have remained closed since mid-March as part of COVID-19 lockdown.

There is still a cloud of mystery around the JEE Main 2020 examination scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23, and NEET UG schedule for July 26. MHRD is expected to issue an update on the status of the exam soon.

CBSE and ICSE have already decided to cancel their July examinations and students will be evaluated based on exams already conducted in February and March, and internal assessments. Results for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams are expected to be declared around July 15.

According to guidelines issued by certain states schools and educational institutions can function for administrative purposes while maintaining COVID-19 precautions but cannot conduct classroom activities.