Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the 2019 State Services Exam and State Forest Service examination score card and OMR Sheet on June 29, 2020. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the scorecard and OMR sheet of the exam from the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

The notification released for the same said that the score card is available for free on the official website but the OMR sheet can be downloaded after paying a fee. The exam was conducted on January 12th, 2020 in two sessions.

Here is the direct link to check the MPPSC SSE and SFE 2019 score card and OMR sheet.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The list of candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and cut-off mark details is expected to be released soon. The SSE examination is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE and SFS 2019 score card and OMR sheet: