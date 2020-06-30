Maharashtra government has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown until July 31. Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, inter-district movement including within Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be restricted once again to only essential causes and for office goers. The government will allow all shops (except malls) providing essential and non-essential services to open.

The government will allow people to move within a 2-kilometre radius of their house for essential and non-essential purposes, and for exercise and other physical activities. All movements beyond the 2-kilometre radius will be restricted for essential purposes like essential activities, medical emergencies, and for people going to offices.

Shops of both essential and non-essential in nature can open and provided services including salons, beauty parlours and barbershops. Malls, gymnasiums, restaurants, theatres, cinema halls will continue to remain closed for the whole month of July. The shops can remain open until 5.00 pm.

All people who venture out need to wear a mask and maintain other hygiene protocols. Physical distancing needs to maintained at all times, and shops and establishments will be responsible to maintain all COVID-19 protocols inside the premises.

Maharashtra July 2020 Lockdown: What’s allowed:

Government offices will function with 15% workforce or 15 personnel, whichever is higher.

Offices can open with 10% workforce or 10 people, whichever is higher. It’s the responsibility of the office to train their employees on COVID-19 protocols including sanitising, wearing of masks, and physical distancing.

Movement within a 2-kilometre radius of one’s residence will be allowed for essential and non-essential needs.

People are allowed to venture out in their neighbourhood for physical activities like cycling, jogging, running, walking. Physical distancing protocol needs to be maintained and one needs to make sure the places do not get crowded.

Self-employed personnel like plumbers, electricians, mechanics, pest control and other technicians can continue to provide their services.

Movement of people via taxi, cabs, rickshaws and two-wheelers will be allowed for essential purposes. Only three people (including the driver) will be allowed in a cab, four-wheeler and rickshaw. Pillion riders will not be allowed in two-wheelers.

E-commerce and home delivery services will continue to remain active.

Restaurants and hotels can provided food delivery and take-away services.

Newspaper publication, printing and delivery will be allowed.

Maharashtra July 2020 Lockdown: What’s not allowed until July 31:

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, coaching centres, tuition centres, will remain closed for students.

International air travel except for those permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Suburban trains services except for people providing essential services.

Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP).

Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, swimming pool, entertainment park, bars, auditoriums, theatres, assembly halls, and similar places.

Any functions or congregations for social, political, sport, entertainment, cultural, religious or academic purposes.

Places of worship for public.

Hotels, restaurants (except for delivery and takeaway), or other hospitality services.



Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases in India. The total number of cases has almost touched the 1.7 lakh figure with more than 7600 deaths until Monday. The total number of cases in India crossed 5.65 lakh figure on Monday with more than 16,900 deaths.